Q2 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

