Q3 Earnings Estimate for HAIN Issued By Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

