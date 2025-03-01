Q3 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.33. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.