Q3 EPS Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group Cut by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.