Q3 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Cut by Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.53.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.