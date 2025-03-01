RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

