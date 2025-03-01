Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy” Rating

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,356.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,362.14. The trade was a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

