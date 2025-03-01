Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $278,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,429.30. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 16,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,955.30. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,152 shares of company stock worth $2,491,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 535.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 137,020 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 638,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

