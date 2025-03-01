RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the January 31st total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RemeGen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:REGMF opened at $1.50 on Friday. RemeGen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.
RemeGen Company Profile
