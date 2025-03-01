RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,500 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the January 31st total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REGMF opened at $1.50 on Friday. RemeGen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

RemeGen Company Profile

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

