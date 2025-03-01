Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward Q3 Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average is $173.29. Woodward has a twelve month low of $140.43 and a twelve month high of $201.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,275.35. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,868 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

