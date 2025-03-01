Research Analysts Set Expectations for EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $26.88 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

In other news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,917.40. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 255.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 331.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

