Reviewing Magnera (MAGN) and The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the "Paper mills" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-10.62%
|-3.97%
|Magnera Competitors
|2.15%
|8.14%
|3.89%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|131
|996
|500
|114
|2.34
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Magnera and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$1.31 billion
|-$60.00 million
|-1.12
|Magnera Competitors
|$7.55 billion
|$119.73 million
|33.71
Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Magnera has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
