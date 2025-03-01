Reviewing The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The9 and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than The9.

The9 has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and BTCS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $176.49 million 0.57 $2.82 million N/A N/A BTCS $2.08 million 17.45 $7.82 million $0.41 5.20

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77%

Summary

BTCS beats The9 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.