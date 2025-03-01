Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Revolve Group stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock worth $22,364,908. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

