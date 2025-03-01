Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Revolve Group
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,010. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock worth $22,364,908. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.