Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,597 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

