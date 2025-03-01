Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,809 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cohu were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $8,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after buying an additional 224,022 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,126,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 198,849 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cohu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 152,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU opened at $19.66 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.