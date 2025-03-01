Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,114 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $975.27 million, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 301.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

