Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,064 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fortrea were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 495,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 204,021 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W cut shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

