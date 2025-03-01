Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,115 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.62. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.