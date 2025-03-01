Rhumbline Advisers Buys 414 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,965.21. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $61,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,939.68. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,795 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,450. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.99. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.