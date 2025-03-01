Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
