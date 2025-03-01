Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.