Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 139,027 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.67.

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,198.60. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

