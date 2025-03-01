Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.32.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTH

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.