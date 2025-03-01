Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,768,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.67. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.