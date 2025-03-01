Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $11.41 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

