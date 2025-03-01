Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 406,039 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $511,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

