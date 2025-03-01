Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.5% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.