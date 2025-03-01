Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. This represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 33,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,899,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,123,391.75. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 in the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.