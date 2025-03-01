Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,483 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oscar Health were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oscar Health by 115.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 19,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $346,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,103.04. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,610 shares of company stock worth $1,421,269. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

