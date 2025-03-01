Rhumbline Advisers Sells 38,559 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.