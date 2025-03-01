Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,031 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.80 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

