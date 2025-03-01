Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,443 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WisdomTree were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after buying an additional 2,276,452 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 399,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 58.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 917,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE WT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

