Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $2,526,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.