Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $396.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

