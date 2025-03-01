Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Price

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

MYRG stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

