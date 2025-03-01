Robert W. Baird Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

AvidXchange Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,118.72. This represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,610. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 465,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,231,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 73,802 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

