Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

SYNA opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

