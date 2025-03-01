Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$29.00 target price on Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$24.59 on Thursday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$20.27 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total transaction of C$183,043.70. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

