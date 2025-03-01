Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 148.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 113,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

