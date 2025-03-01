RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Head-To-Head Survey

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RumbleOn and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleOn 0 2 1 0 2.33 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

RumbleOn presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.60%. TruBridge has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 50.09%. Given RumbleOn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than TruBridge.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

RumbleOn has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RumbleOn and TruBridge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleOn $1.25 billion 0.12 -$215.50 million ($8.44) -0.50 TruBridge $337.67 million 1.28 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -7.10

TruBridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleOn. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleOn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleOn and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleOn -15.25% -122.45% -12.93% TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Summary

TruBridge beats RumbleOn on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

