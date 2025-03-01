Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,933,000 after purchasing an additional 529,631 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,651,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,301,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,058,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

