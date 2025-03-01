Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 689 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 57.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AZEK by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,709 shares of company stock worth $3,060,151. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.85 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

