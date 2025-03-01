Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ODD opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

About Oddity Tech

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.