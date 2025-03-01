Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of ODD opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
