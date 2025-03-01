Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 266.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 642.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,472 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 205.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

