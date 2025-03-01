Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

