Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $24,535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 140,510 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $10,787,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,032,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,569,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $120.68.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

