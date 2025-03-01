Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 383.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

