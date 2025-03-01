Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Up 1.9 %

CCK stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

