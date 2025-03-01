Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

